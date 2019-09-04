

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's acclaimed new sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" is in the works.

A representative for the Toronto author's publishing house, Penguin Random House Canada, has confirmed a Time magazine report about the adaptation of "The Testaments."

The Time article says Hulu and MGM will develop the new story for the screen.

It says Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner of "The Handmaid's Tale" TV series, "is involved in discussions about how to best approach the new material."

Time adds "it's unclear at this stage what form 'The Testaments' will take -- whether it will be folded into the existing Hulu series or developed as a separate work."

"The Testaments" will be published by McClelland & Stewart on Sept. 10.

Penguin Random House Canada said Wednesday a small number of copies were distributed earlier than expected, "due to a retailer error which has now been rectified."

None of the early copies were distributed in Canada.

"The Testaments" is already a finalist for the Man Booker Prize and made the long list for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The novel is set 15 years after the final scene in 1985's dystopian tale "The Handmaid's Tale," which won a Governor General's Literary Award and which was a Booker finalist.