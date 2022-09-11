The 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is underway with Hollywood A-listers and film lovers taking over the city’s Entertainment District.

The red carpet rolled out on King Street West, also known as Festival Street, on Thursday and the area has been jam-packed with moviegoers attending premieres, and some hoping to spot a celebrity ever since.

This year marks the festival’s return to its pre-pandemic programming with mostly in-person events.

In 2020 and last year, TIFF opted for predominantly digital screenings, in accordance with public health restrictions.

CP24.com talked to some TIFF attendees about their experience at the festival so far, what they’re looking forward to the most, and what could be done differently at the festival next year.

Q: How do you feel about the full return of TIFF this year? Why did you attend?

“This is my first time at TIFF so I’m experiencing all the attractions, everything.”

“The grounds are great! Lots of fun stuff to do, lots of good food.”

“We were at the red carpet for Weird Al so we saw Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe. That was pretty awesome.”

“We’re walking around to see if we can see any celebrities.”

“Very excited. It's been a couple of years. I'm glad to finally be back and spend the day downtown.”

“It's great that they closed the street down, and people are walking by. It’s great.”

“Excited that it’s back full on with no masking and all that kind of stuff.”

“More excited than ever, like no words!”

“I love TIFF! We moved to Toronto six years ago and I love it. We’ve been the last three years.”

Q: What are you looking forward to the most?

“Seeing Viola Davis!”

“Walking around and checking things out, people watching.”

“We're going to see a documentary, ‘Patrick and the Whale.’ I think we're going to try to hit up some more red carpets.”

“Kit Harington and Zac Efron, if possible!”

“We always come looking for celebrities, but that never works out!”

“I want to see Harry Styles…even though we could be his mother.”

“I would like to see Jennifer Lawrence, I like her very much.”

“I just love the atmosphere these first few days on Festival Street with the bars and the red carpet, premieres going on.”

Q: Would you change anything at TIFF for next year?

“More spectacles, more attractions.”

“I don't know. It's our first time though, so we don't really have anything else to compare it to.”

“No, I think it’s good they have a fan area here which is really helpful so people can line up and get a good spot.”

“The ticket website for sure. It's really frustrating. And then to see the scheduling and the program is also really tough.”

“Probably better access to memberships and if there's someone like Taylor Swift coming, we'd like some more notice.”

“Oh my gosh, no. I love how it is. It's a bit chaotic, but I think that's part of TIFF.”

TIFF runs through Sept. 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the festival's website.