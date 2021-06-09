

The Canadian Press





After representing high-profile clients in the courtroom, criminal defence lawyer Marie Henein is making a case for herself in print.

Signal Books announced Wednesday that Henein's memoir, “Nothing But the Truth,” is set to hit shelves this fall.

The imprint bills the book as an “intimate and no-holds-barred” look at Henein's personal story and stances on hot-button issues.

The Toronto-based lawyer has earned a reputation as a formidable litigator for her successful defences of prominent clients such as former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and former Ontario attorney general Michael Bryant.

In “Nothing But the Truth,” Henein opens up about her upbringing in an Egyptian-Lebanese family, and contends with her status as a “lightning rod” of Canada's legal scene.

The book will hit shelves on Sept. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.