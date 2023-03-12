Follow along here for live updates on the 2023 Academy Awards.

11:40

Host Jimmy Kimmel ends the night by flipping to “1” under a sign which reads “Number of Oscars telecasts without incident” in a final nod to the slap.

And that’s it for this year’s Oscars broadcast. Thanks for following along with the updates!

You can see a full rundown on the awards ceremony here and you can see a gallery of some of the stars here.

11:35

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” has won the Oscar for Best Picture.

The film has won 7 out of its 11 nominations tonight.

11:30

Actress Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams to come true,” Yeoh says. “And ladies don't let anybody tell you you're ever past your prime.”

11:25

Canadian actor Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor Oscar for his performance in "The Whale."

11:15

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win Best Director Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

11:10

Paul Rogers wins Best Film Editing for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

11

John Travolta introduces Lenny Kravitz to perform a song for the “In Memoriam” segment, which leads off with Olivia Newton John, who died last year.

10:57

"Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR" wins for Best Original Song.

10:55

“Top Gun: Maverick” wins the Oscar for best sound design.

10:45

Toronto-born filmmaker Sarah Polley wins Best Adapted Screenplay for “Women Talking,” her adaptation of the Miriam Toews novel.

10:40

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win Best Original Screenplay for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

10:30

Rihanna performs the stirring song “Lift Me up” composed as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in the film “Wakanda Forever."

10:25

"Avatar: The Way of Water" wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

10:20

Elizabeth Banks, left, and an actor dressed in a costume from her movie "Cocaine Bear" present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

10:15

“All Quiet on the Western Front” wins Oscar for Best Original Score.

10:10

“All Quiet on the Western Front” wins for Best Production Design.

10

Lady Gaga gives a performance of the “deeply personal” song she wrote for “Top Gun: Maverick,” saying beforehand “we all need a lot of love to walk through this life.”

9:55

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” wins the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

9:50

'The Elephant Whisperers' wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

9:45

"All Quiet on the Western Front" wins the Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

9:35

A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

9:30

Ruth E. Carter wins Best Costume Design for the Marvel film “Wakanda Forever.” This is Carter’s second win, making her the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category.

She dedicates the award to her mother, who just passed away at 101.

9:25

Kimmel comes onstage with Jenny, the donkey from “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Colin Farrell blows her a kiss.

9:20

Montrealer Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley win Oscar for Best Hair and Makeup for “The Whale.”

9:05

James Friend wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

8:55

'An Irish Goodbye' wins the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

8:50

The film “Navalny” about Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, wins Best Documentary Feature Film. “Navany” was directed by Toronto director Daniel Roher.

Roher dedicated the award to Navalny.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s wife, also speaks.

“My husband is in jail for telling the truth,” she says, imploring him to stay strong.

More on the win here.

8:40

Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

8:35

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up on Hollywood's biggest stage,” Quan says through tears as he accepts the Oscar.

He also says “dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

8:30

Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

8:20

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt present the first award of the night, for best animated film.

It goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, beating out the Toronto-set “Turning Red” and several others.

“Animation is cinema,” Del Toro says as he accepts the award, imploring the industry to “keep animation in the conversation.”

8:15

Kimmel takes a swing at the infamous ‘slap’ from last year’s Oscars.

“We want to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and given 19 minutes to make a speech.”

8 p.m.

The 95th Academy Awards opens with a montage of some of the nominated films. It ends with host Jimmy Kimmel appearing to eject from a fighter jet with Tom Cruise in a nod to “Top Gun Maverick” and then landing onstage with a parachute at the Dolby Theatre.

Nodding to Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, Kimmel jokes this is the years that two actors from “Encino Man” get nominated.

7:45 p.m.

Here’s a link to a gallery of some of the stars walking the carpet in front of the Dolby Theatre.

7:30 p.m.

The … champagne carpet is well underway. If you`re confused about why it isn’t red this year, here`s an explainer!

7 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch the Oscars:

You can watch the Oscars live on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app on Android and iOS.