Hillary Rodham Clinton coming to TIFF industry conference to present docuseries
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York o March 4, 2020, left, and Chelsea Clinton attends a screening of "Colette" in New York on Sept. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-by Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Share:
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 29, 2022 2:59PM EDT
TORONTO - Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are headed to the Toronto International Film Festival to present their streaming documentary series, “Gutsy.”
The former candidate for U.S. president and her daughter will participate in a TIFF industry conference, one of several in-conversation events held around the festival's film programming.
“Gutsy,” based on the Clintons' book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” sees the pair speak with some of their heroes, including Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes and Jane Goodall.
The show premieres on Apple TV Plus on Sept. 9, while the industry conference takes place between Sept. 9 and 13.
TIFF itself runs from Sept. 8 to 18.
The festival's chief executive officer Cameron Bailey says he is inspired by the women's insight into social issues and gender politics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.