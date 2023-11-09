

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - Shania Twain thanked her fans for their outpouring of support as the singer prepared to hit the stage in Saskatoon a day after members of her concert production crew were in a bus crash on an icy highway in southeast Saskatchewan.

“Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same,” Twain said in an Instagram story Thursday afternoon.

A bus and truck from the “Queen of Me” tour were in the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Wolseley on Wednesday morning.

Twain was not on the bus.

The crew members were heading from Winnipeg, where Twain had a show Tuesday night, to Saskatoon, where she was scheduled to perform Thursday. The Sasktel Centre, where the singer is set to perform, said the concert is going ahead.

The people in the vehicles were taken to hospital and all but two were released the same day. Emergency officials have said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

“First and foremost my touring family are safe,” Twain said in the social media post. “Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support.”

Twain said the local community and every crew member has been phenomenal “in the face of a very scary scenario.”

Saskatchewan highways in the area were extremely slippery Wednesday morning after rainfall and snow.

Local firefighters were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Dwayne Stone, the fire chief for the town of Grenfell, has said the double-decker tour bus was on its side and people were trapped inside. Firefighters used an emergency hatch in the roof and took out windows in order to get them out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.