

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





Twin Hollywood strikes that stalled U.S. film and TV production could raise demand for Canadian talent if the job action stretches beyond the summer.

Industry observers say that would largely depend on how long the work stoppages last and would pale in comparison to current job losses and broader disruption that’s almost certain to deepen with a long labour fight.

However, production delays appear to be behind NBC’s announcement last week to schedule the third season of CTV’s hospital drama “Transplant” on Thursdays this fall instead of “Law & Order: SVU,” as previously announced.

And the CEO of the Canadian network OutTV says more U.S. broadcasters could turn northward for content if the simultaneous writers and actors strikes continue into September.

Brad Danks says he hasn’t yet seen a big push by U.S. networks and streamers to stock up on foreign content, but he’s sure exploratory talks are underway.

Meanwhile, one prominent Toronto casting director says non-SAG Canadian actors could have an advantage at auditions as long as their unionized U.S. peers are off the job.

Stephanie Gorin says the uncertainty over whether and how U.S. actors can work in Canada contributed to an all-Canadian cast being hired for a new series she worked on recently.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America are each striking over similar issues including compensation and guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence.

The labour action targets productions backed by members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, including some shooting in Canada.

Canadian productions with Canadian casts and crew are able to continue working.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.