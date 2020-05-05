

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





Toronto's postponed Hot Docs festival will launch an online version for audiences in Ontario on its website starting May 28.

The 10-day initiative will have more than 135 films that were originally intended to screen in theatres as part of the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

The in-person festival was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last month, Hot Docs has been debuting a handful of films for free through the CBC.

But now many more films in the 2020 lineup will screen for the public in an online festival on Hotdocs.ca from May 28 to June 6, with a majority of titles available for an extended viewing window until June 24.

The Hot Docs Festival Online will be geo-blocked to Ontario, and tickets can be purchased for individual screenings or in packages at a new lower price point compared to the in-person festival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.