Hulu secures U.S. rights Jann Arden's semi-autobiographical sitcom
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:44PM EDT
Jann Arden's semi-autobiographical sitcom is heading to an American streaming service.
Producers announced on Wednesday that Hulu has secured the U.S. rights to the Calgary singer-songwriter's CTV series “Jann.”
The first two seasons of “Jann” are set to hit Hulu early next year.
The half-hour comedy stars Arden as a fictionalized version of herself if her career had fizzled out after her 1990s hits.
The series has been renewed for a third season and filming is expected to start in January.
“Jann” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on CTV.
