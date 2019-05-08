In a nod to the '90s, Drake dons 'Breaker High' sweatshirt at Raptors game
Drake smiles as he sits court at the Toronto Raptors versus Orlando Magic NBA action and watches the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game on his phone during first half NBA basketball playoff action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:10AM EDT
TORONTO - Drake loves breaking records and also "Breaker High," it seems.
The Toronto rapper, who recently surpassed Taylor Swift's record for the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards, wore a sweatshirt with the logo for "Breaker High" at Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game.
The late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C., and set at a high school on a cruise ship.
Cast members included London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling and Tyler Labine of Brampton, Ont.
Of course, Drake himself is also a former teen TV series star, having played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."
Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, sat courtside as the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89.