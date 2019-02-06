

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West has a book deal, along with deals for film and television rights.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Alice Marie Johnson's "After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom" comes out May 21. Kardashian West contributed a foreword.

Johnson, 63, served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offences before President Donald Trump commuted her sentence last year. Kardashian West personally lobbied Trump in the Oval Office. Johnson was among those invited to sit with first lady Melania Trump for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

