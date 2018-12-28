Israeli media: Acclaimed author Amos Oz dies at 79
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, Israeli writer Amos Oz poses for a photo at his house in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israeli media said Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 that renowned Israeli author Amos Oz has died at the age of 79. Oz, author of novels, prose and a widely acclaimed memoir, had suffered from cancer. Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize and Germanyâ€™s Goethe Award, and was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 10:00AM EST
JERUSALEM -- Israeli media say renowned Israeli author Amos Oz has died at the age of 79.
Oz, author of novels, prose and a widely acclaimed memoir, had suffered from cancer, the reports say.
Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize, the country's top civilian recognition, and Germany's Goethe Award. He also was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature.
His works included "Black Box," "In the Land of Israel," and "A Tale of Love and Darkness," a 2002 memoir that was also adapted into a film starring Natalie Portman.