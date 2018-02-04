

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press





MINNEAPOLIS - Jennifer Lopez raised money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, celebrated an anniversary with beau Alex Rodriguez and covered Prince songs at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis.

Lopez headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, working the stage with sizzling and sharp dance moves and singing hits like "I'm Real" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

She changed at least seven times during the nearly two-hour concert: She started in a body suit and then switched to a loose jersey that read "J LO" and the No. 13 -- one of the many odes to A-Rod.

Though Super Bowl 52 is happening Sunday, when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Lopez said "the big show is tonight."