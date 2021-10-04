

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Jann Arden says it took very little contemplation to call off the possibility of a COVID-19 storyline in the third season of her hit comedy series.

The Calgary singer-songwriter says she met with the writers' room of "Jann" last year and together they agreed the show's fictitious world wouldn't dabble in real-life problems.

Arden says the sitcom is an alternate universe where real-world political, social and pandemic troubles don't exist.

But Canadian celebrities still do, including a diva-esque version of Arden herself, and a roster of new guest stars including singers Michael Buble, Bif Naked and sisters Tegan and Sara.

The season picks up as Arden's character takes a shot at recovering from a painful breakup with her girlfriend by dating a new man.

"Jann" airs Mondays on CTV and streams on Crave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.