Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt'
In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why he's dodging a subpoena rather than answering questions related to a financial investigation of a consumer brand company that bought his Rocawear clothing line, a judge says. In an order made public Thursday, May 3, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe instructed the performer and entrepreneur, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, to appear in a New York courtroom next Tuesday to explain himself. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 11:39AM EDT
NEW YORK - Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.
The lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that he has agreed to testify for a full day before the regulatory agency but is opposing appearing for as many days as the SEC would like.
A hearing on the matter is set for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
The court filing was made in advance of the hearing scheduled by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR'-duh-fee).
The SEC has said it is investigating the Iconix Brand Group to learn if federal securities laws were violated when the company reported financial results.
Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix over a decade ago.