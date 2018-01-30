

The Canadian Press





Fashion journalist Jeanne Beker and R&B singer Jully Black are among the panellists for CBC's "Canada Reads" competition.

The other participants are activist and singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah, storm chaser Greg Johnson and actor Tahmoh Penikett.

Ali Hassan of CBC's "Laugh Out Loud" will host the battle of the books, in which Canadian celebrities each champion one title until a winner is chosen.

Beker will defend "Forgiveness" by Mark Sakamoto, while Black will represent "The Marrow Thieves" by Cherie Dimaline.

Jamalzadah will be on the panel with "The Boat People" by Sharon Bala, Johnson will advocate for "Precious Cargo" by Craig Davidson, and Penikett has "American War" by Omar El Akkad.

The debates will unfold over four hour-long live shows in front of audiences in Toronto from March 26-29.

Each day of the competition, one book will be eliminated until a winner is declared Canada's must-read title for 2018.

The debates will be broadcast each day on CBC, CBC Radio One, and live streamed online at CBCbooks.ca.