

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - For an episode of the Netflix series "Black Mirror," Jodie Foster had to dig deep into mother-daughter dynamics.

The Oscar-winning actress directed a story of a mom so anxious about her girl that she turns to a sophisticated surveillance tool.

Foster is a mother of two boys -- and her debut as a director was "Little Man Tate" in 1991 -- so she reached back to how she interacted with her own mom and the push and pull that involved.

The episode, titled "ArkAngel," is among season four of writer Charlie Brooker's anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world. Foster's episode stars Rosemarie DeWitt, whose credits include "La La Land" and "Mad Men."

The next season of the show will be released on Dec. 29.