John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans
In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, John Mayer gestures to the crowd during the tribute event Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Mayer is launching a foundation focused on improving the health of veterans through scientific research. The singer on Friday, March 1, 2019 announced The Heart and Armor Foundation, which plans to focus on veterans with post-traumatic stress and meeting the emerging needs of women veterans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:30PM EST
NEW YORK -- John Mayer is launching a foundation focused on improving the health of veterans through scientific research.
The singer says The Heart and Armor Foundation plans to focus on veterans with post-traumatic stress and to meet the emerging needs of women veterans.
Mayer has been working on the organization since 2012 alongside veterans, scientists and clinicians.
The foundation has released 10 publications in peer-reviewed journals, developed an exercise-based intervention for PTSD and created a screening tool for nutrition for women veterans.
The foundation also has a goal of bringing military and veteran communities closer together with outreach, events and conversation. On Friday, "How War Changes Women, How Women Change War" will stream live at Facebook.com/JohnMayer at 7 p.m. Eastern.