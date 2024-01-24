Jon Stewart will return to host 'The Daily Show' on Mondays until the U.S. presidential election
FILE - This Nov. 30, 2011 file photo shows television host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York. (AP Photo/Brad Barket, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2024 12:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2024 12:44PM EST
NEW YORK - Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to "The Daily Show" as a weekly host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.
Comedy Central on Wednesday said Stewart will host the topical TV show every Monday starting Feb. 12.
A rotating line-up of show regulars are on tap for the rest of the week.
Stewart first hosted from 1999 to 2015.
Over the years, "The Daily Show" has skewered the left and right by making the media a character and playing it absolutely straight, no matter how ridiculous.
The show has not had a permanent host since Trevor Noah left last year.