

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Joni Mitchell, the Weeknd and Alex Cuba were among the Canadian artists to collect early Grammy Awards at a pre-telecast ceremony Sunday hosted by LeVar Burton and livestreamed from Las Vegas.

Mitchell took the stage draped in white and walking slowly with a cane but she bopped along to the live band as she made her way to claim her ninth career Grammy - best historical album for “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967),” a remastered boxed set of her early work.

“I didn't expect this,” Mitchell said to the audience, many of whom stood up when her name was called.

Mitchell thanked those involved with the project, including filmmaker Cameron Crowe who wrote the liner notes.

She shares the honour with fellow compilation producer Patrick Milligan and mastering engineer Bernie Grundman.

She was the only Canadian winner in the early ceremony to accept a trophy at the bash, which immediately preceded the splashier televised celebration.

Back in Canada, Afro-Cuban singer Cuba learned he won best Latin pop album for “Mendo” while driving his family through a snowstorm in northern British Columbia.

The musician, born Alexis Puentes, was returning home with his wife and youngest son after two nights performing with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, a previously announced engagement that collided with Grammys night.

Shortly after heavy snow began falling, Puentes said he received a phone call from his New York publicist who shared news of his first Grammy win.

“What a surreal moment, man,” he said of the blustery turn of events.

“Maybe because we are coming out of the pandemic, this has an amplified meaning.”

“Mendo,” which he said loosely translates to the “substance of the soul,” was recorded in his living room in Smithers, B.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic with the assistance of engineer John Bailey.

“Music has given me hope and positivity,” Puentes said, “so I wanted to maintain that throughout the album. There's no sad songs.”

The Weeknd won in the best melodic rap performance category for his featured vocals on Kanye West's “Hurricane.”

The Toronto singer, born Abel Tesfaye, was nominated along with West and Lil Baby, despite his boycott of the Grammys for his own work.

And Yannick Nezet-Seguin won the best orchestral performance Grammy as conductor of “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3.” The Montrealer had been nominated in three classical categories.

Justin Bieber had led the Canadian contenders overall with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single “Peaches,” which he recorded with Toronto's Daniel Caesar.

His newest full-length release “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” was in the running for album of the year, another top category. The Grammys announced Friday that Bieber would also perform.

Mitchell was celebrated by the Recording Academy on Friday as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year, a benefit gala held to raise funds for musicians in need.

She was also scheduled as a presenter on the Grammys broadcast.

The 64th Grammy Awards main show was set to be hosted by Trevor Noah on Citytv and CBS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.