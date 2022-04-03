

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Joni Mitchell has won the Grammy for best historical album for a remastered boxed set of her early work.

Dressed mostly in white and aided by a cane, the Canadian singer-songwriter appeared at a pre-telecast ceremony to accept her ninth career Grammy award for “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).”

Mitchell told the audience she didn't expect to win, but thanked those involved with the project, including filmmaker Cameron Crowe who wrote the liner notes.

She shares the honour with fellow compilation producer Patrick Milligan and mastering engineer Bernie Grundman.

Mitchell was celebrated by the Recording Academy on Friday as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year, a benefit gala held to raise funds for musicians in need.

She's also scheduled as a presenter on the Grammys broadcast later tonight.

Many of the Grammy categories with Canadian nominees are being handed out in a webcast hosted by LeVar Burton live streaming on YouTube.

Justin Bieber leads the Canadian contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single “Peaches,” which he recorded with Toronto's Daniel Caesar.

His newest full-length release “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” is in the running for album of the year, another top category. The Grammys announced Friday that Bieber would also perform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.