Judge sets $1 million bond for singer R. Kelly
In this still image taken from video, R. Kelly is escorted by police in custody at the Chicago Police Department's Central District Friday night, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R&B star Kelly arrived Friday night at a Chicago police precinct, hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Sara Burnett and Michael Tarm, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 9:56AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 23, 2019 2:55PM EST
The lawyer for R. Kelly says he thinks the four people the R&B singer is charged with sexually abusing are all lying.
Steve Greenberg made the comment to reporters Saturday after a judge set Kelly's bond at $1 million.
Kelly was booked Friday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four female victims, including three who were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade.
Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct. The 52-year-old Grammy winner's lawyer said Friday that he's confident Kelly will be vindicated.