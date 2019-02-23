

Sara Burnett and Michael Tarm, The Associated Press





The lawyer for R. Kelly says he thinks the four people the R&B singer is charged with sexually abusing are all lying.

Steve Greenberg made the comment to reporters Saturday after a judge set Kelly's bond at $1 million.

Kelly was booked Friday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four female victims, including three who were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct. The 52-year-old Grammy winner's lawyer said Friday that he's confident Kelly will be vindicated.