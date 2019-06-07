Judge: Spacey accuser's phone must be turned over to defence
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey stands in district court during arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are returning to court in the case accusing the former “House of Cards” star of groping a young man at a bar on the island of Nantucket. A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the Nantucket District Court on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Nicole Harnishfeger/The Inquirer and Mirror via AP, Pool, File)
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 4:51PM EDT
NANTUCKET, Mass. - A Massachusetts judge says a phone used by a young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him at a bar must be turned over to the defence.
The actor's lawyer told the judge at a hearing Monday that they need the accuser's phone so an expert can try to recover text messages his lawyer says support Spacey's claims of innocence.
Nantucket District Judge Thomas Barrett said Friday that the phone must be turned over by June 21.
Spacey is accused of groping the then-18-year-old man in a crowded bar on the resort island in 2016.
Spacey's lawyers say the man deleted text messages that could help the actor's defence.
Spacey attended Monday's hearing but didn't speak or respond to questions from reporters.