

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Jukebox musicals inspired by the songbooks of Bob Dylan and the Temptations are heading to Mirvish theatres.

The Toronto production house says its upcoming season includes "Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations," created by director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo; and the West End attraction "Girl From the North Country," written and directed by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.

There's also a new take on "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory;" Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock;" the British backstage farce, "The Play That Goes Wrong;" and the Broadway musical "Waitress," with a score by Sara Bareilles.

They join the Tony-winning best musical "Dear Evan Hansen" for the main season, which runs June 2018 to July 2019.

The off-Mirvish season will include "Oslo," "Next to Normal," and "A Doll's House, Part 2," which is a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Six more shows that are not on subscription include past favourites "Mamma Mia!", "Wicked," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Motown the Musical" and "Potted Potter," as well as the new work "Reversible," from the Quebec company The 7 Fingers.