

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Small-screen series including Ava DuVernay's Colin Kaepernick drama and a CBC dramedy about a genderfluid millennial are among the latest additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Festival organizers say the Primetime lineup will feature DuVernay's scripted drama “Colin in Black & White” as well as CBC's upcoming series “Sort Of.”

The TV-focused program will also include the Netflix thriller “Hellbound” from “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho and the historical series “The Panthers,” about the beginnings of the Polynesian Panther Party in New Zealand.

TIFF also added the Julia Child film “Julia” to its documentary lineup, and a world premiere of the ensemble drama “The Forgiven,” starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, to its Gala presentations.

Organizers also announced which TIFF selections will be part of special Sept. 13 screenings across the country, including “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” starring Benedict Cumberbatch in Summerside, P.E.I., and the Spanish comedy “Official Competition” with Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The festival runs Sept. 9 to 18 and will feature a mix of in-person and digital events.