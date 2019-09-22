

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.

The “Veep” actress Sunday lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.”

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman's haul of eight acting wins.

The “Seinfeld” alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in “Veep.”