Julia Roberts joins Instagram, makes first social media post
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Julia Roberts attends the 2017 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:22AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Julia Roberts is getting social.
The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello."
The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.