

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Juno Awards are taking their celebration outside next year.

Organizers of Canada's biggest night in music say they've booked the open-air Budweiser Stage in Toronto for the televised broadcast on May 15, 2022.

The decision to move the show outdoors will help Juno planners hedge their bets for whatever may come next year in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two years, the Junos have seen their events cancelled and repeatedly postponed as local health restrictions prevented gatherings.

The 2020 Juno Awards in Saskatoon was one of the first events to be cancelled as Canada went into lockdown in mid-March of that year. The winners were ultimately announced in a recorded online event three months later.

This year's 50th anniversary show in Toronto was postponed twice due to frequently changing Ontario rules meant to slow the spread of the virus. It finally took place in June with a broadcast special featuring pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches live over webcam.