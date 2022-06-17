

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Justin Bieber is pushing back the remainder of his North American tour as he deals with the fallout of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

A tour promoter for the Canadian pop star announced that all upcoming U.S. dates for his Justice World Tour have been postponed as Bieber continues to receive medical care and focus on recovery.

Bieber was set to appear through early July in cities that included Las Vegas, New York and Inglewood, Calif.

Those postponed dates have yet to be rescheduled.

Last week, the 28-year-old singer took to social media to explain why he'd suddenly cancelled several concerts, including two in Toronto.

In a three-minute video message, he showed his fans how Ramsay Hunt syndrome had caused the right side of his face to be temporarily paralyzed, leaving him unable to blink and smile.

Social media accounts for Summerfest, a Milwaukee music festival where Bieber was supposed to appear next week, issued a statement from tour promoter AEG Presents saying: “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

According to New York's Mount Sinai health system resource, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is seen mostly in adults and occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. It is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

Recovery can take a few weeks or longer if the damage is more severe.

Bieber is scheduled to begin the European leg of his tour in Italy on July 31 with dates that run through mid-August. He has shows booked in South America in September, the Middle East in October and Asia in November.

Other tour dates are scheduled for countries around the world through March 2023 with some breaks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.