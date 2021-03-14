

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Between Justin Bieber becoming the owner of a country Grammy and Kaytranada scooping up his first two wins in minutes, Canada was showing up in a big way during the early part of Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised Bieber took home his unusual win by sharing the Grammy with country pair Dan and Shay for their collaboration on the hit single “10,000 Hours,” which won them best country duo or group performance.

It's the second career Grammy for Bieber, who is the leading Canadian nominee at this year's awards. His other nods include best pop vocal album for “Changes” and best pop solo performance for his song “Yummy.”

Kaytranada, born Louis Celestin, didn't waste any time picking up two awards at the outset of the pre-broadcast streaming ceremony, which is where winners for most of the 84 categories were revealed.

The Montreal-raised DJ and producer won best dance recording for “10%,” featuring Kali Uchis, and best dance or electronic album for “Bubba.”

“This is crazy. This is insane,” Celestin said in a remote video feed as he accepted the second of his two awards.

“I'm taking this one back to Montreal.”

Kaytranada will vie for the best new artist on Sunday evening's main Grammys broadcast.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and airs on Citytv and CBS.

Other Canadian winners included Jim (Kimo) West, who ran into a familiar pandemic technical glitch when his name was called for best new age album Grammy but his microphone was muted at home.

Viewers couldn't hear his acceptance speech, so producers quickly shuffled on to the next category leaving West without a chance to thank the fellow artists who collaborated on his Hawaiian slack-key guitar album, “More Guitar Stories.” But the Los Angeles-based musician maintained his sense of humour about the gaffe.

“(Usually) after the main show you go to some nice parties, and now I'm just going to order some takeout, hang out and watch TV,” said the Toronto-born guitarist for “Weird Al” Yankovic.

“I really want to win another one so that I can have the real experience.”

Shawn Everett, raised in Bragg Creek, Alta., who won a Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical for Beck's “Hyperspace.” Everett shares the award with a team of fellow engineers who worked on the album.

A musical adaptation of Alanis Morissette's “Jagged Little Pill” won best musical theatre album for the main vocalists and producers involved in the project.

Other major contenders on Sunday's Grammys broadcast include song of the year nominee JP Saxe who splits his honour with girlfriend Julia Michaels for their duet “If the World Was Ending.”

Drake's “Laugh Now, Cry Later” will be contending for best rap song and best melodic rap performance.

Producer Frank Dukes, born Adam Feeney, will vie for two major awards. His work with Post Malone earned nods for both record and album of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.