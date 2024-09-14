

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press





The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Edmonton.

The appearance marks the first time the Alberta songstress has teamed up with the band in 35 years and is tied to her induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Lang and the Reclines are expected to perform "Big Boned Gal" from the last album they recorded together in 1989.

Singer MacKenzie Porter of Medicine Hat, Alta., is co-hosting the show with American crooner Thomas Rhett, and they are also set to perform.

Porter is up for six awards, including female artist of the year, as well as single and video of the year for “Chasin’ Tornadoes.”

She's tied with Jade Eagleson of Bailieboro, Ont., who is also nominated for best single for “Rodeo Queen” and top album for “Do It Anyway.”

Tenille Townes is defending her title of best female artist after winning the prize in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The “Somebody’s Daughter” singer from Grande Prairie, Alta., was first nominated for the award in 2011, when she was 17.

Brett Kissel and Dallas Smith are set to perform and the James Barker Band and Steven Lee Olsen are set to take the stage as presenters.

The awards show is back in Alberta’s capital for the first time since 2014. It was held in Hamilton last year and in Calgary in 2022.

It airs live on CTV at 8 p.m. ET.