

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will headline this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show in Calgary in November.

The announcement was made in Thursday’s eTalk. The country music star will be performing at McMahon Place Stadium on Nov. 24.

“The first time I think I performed a sold out stadium (in Canada) actually would have been the Saddledome in Calgary,” Urban told eTalk.

“I remember halfway through my show, thinking: ‘Man, this crowd is amazing! Whoever is coming on after us is gonna love these guys.’ And I suddenly thought: ‘I’m it. I’m the guy that’s coming on. I’m here. This is it. This is my crowd.’”

Urban has sold more than 20 million albums with six reaching the no. 1. His latest single, 'We Were', has been streamed 57 million times worldwide.

The country star has also won multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, and four American Music Awards.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said he is excited that Urban will be performing during the 107th Grey Cup.

“Our early relationship with Keith has already shown him to be as authentic and genuine as he is famous and talented. We can’t wait to see him and everyone in Calgary as we share his shining light and Canada’s spirit with fans here at home and viewers around the world,” Ambrosie said.

Recent Grey Cup halftime performs includes Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy, and Imagine Dragons.

The 107th Grey Cup will be broadcasted across the country on TSN. It will be the fifth time Calgary has hosted the championship.