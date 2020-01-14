

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Actor Kelsey Grammer is set to star in a new production of Sandy Wilson's "The Boy Friend" that will hit Toronto in March.

Mirvish Productions says the musical comedy will play at its Princess of Wales Theatre from March 29 to May 3.

This is the North American premiere of the production, which centres on the pursuit of love in a finishing school for young women in the south of France.

Grammer will play Lord Brockhurst, father to the love interest of main character Polly.

Mirvish says the show will mark Grammer's Canadian stage debut.

"The Boy Friend" will land in Toronto after a season at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London.