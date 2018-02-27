Kevin Spacey Foundation in UK 'no longer viable,' shuts down
FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Spacey. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 1:05PM EST
LONDON - The Kevin Spacey Foundation U.K. has decided to shut down because of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the Academy Award winning actor.
The foundation said on its website Tuesday that its trustees have concluded the work of the foundation "is no longer viable."
The foundation helped identify young artists and provide them with training and resources as they developed careers.
Spacey has strong connections to Britain, where he served as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre for 11 years. The theatre said in November that it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey.
Police in London said in January they were investigated three allegations of sexual assault against the former "House of Cards" star.
The foundation says it will cease operations Wednesday.