Kim Cattrall calls out Sarah Jessica Parker for 'exploiting' brother's death
FILE - In this April 7, 2008 file photo, from left, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis arrive at the 2008 Point Foundation Benefit in New York. Cattrall lashed out at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris. In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 9:25AM EST
NEW YORK -- Canadian-raised actress Kim Cattrall has a message for her "Sex and the City" co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.
In an Instagram post Saturday, Cattrall lashed out after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris.
"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."
Cattrall included a link to a New York Post story about the so-called "mean-girls culture" that pervaded the HBO show and two follow-up movies.
On Tuesday, Cattrall had posted a thank-you message to fans, friends and her colleagues from "Sex and the City" for their support in the days since her brother's death.
Chris Cattrall, 55, was found dead on his rural property in Alberta last week. Police say his death is not being considered suspicious.
-- with files from The Associated Press