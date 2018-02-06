

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have named their baby girl is named Stormi.

Jenner posted the name on Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of the baby's tiny hand grasping her pink-polished thumb. The post was viewed more than 129,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

Jenner says she opted to be private and stress free while preparing for the "role of a lifetime."

Stormi was born Feb. 1, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. The 20-year-old Jenner is the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She kept largely out of public view during her pregnancy. In a social media post, she says that pregnancy was "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience" and that she will "miss it."