Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, actors Laura Prepon, left, and Ben Foster attend the premiere of "Una" at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. Prepon tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday, June 3, 2018, that she and Foster had tied the knot. The couple were engaged in 2016 and they had their first child, a girl, last August. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 9:12AM EDT
NEW YORK - "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon is married.
The 38-year-old tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday that she and 37-year-old actor Ben Foster had tied the knot.
Prepon thanked everyone for "all the love and support."
The couple got engaged in 2016. They had their first child, a girl, last August.