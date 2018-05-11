Lea Michele chooses 'Glee' co-star to be maid of honour
LOS ANGELES - There will be plenty of glee at Lea Michele's wedding.
The 31-year-old actress announced on Instagram Thursday that she has chosen former "Glee" co-star and Tony nominee Jonathan Groff to be her maid of honour. They became friends in the 2006 musical "Spring Awakening."
Michele announced her engagement to 35-year-old clothing company president Zandy Reich (ryk) last month.