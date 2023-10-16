

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Drake's son is getting into the rap game with his own track.

Only a few days after his sixth birthday, Adonis Graham released his debut, "My Man Freestyle," accompanied by a music video.

The video features the Toronto rapper's son wearing a basketball jersey as he hangs with his friends on the court.

"My Man Freestyle" extends an appearance Adonis made at the end of "Daylight," a track from his dad's latest album.

Using the same beat for his freestyle, Adonis raps about playing on his iPad, shooting hoops and visiting his dad.

He also includes an apparent nod to Canadian author Malcolm Gladwell by rapping about the 10,000-hour rule, which suggests it takes 10,000 hours of intensive practice to master a skill. Gladwell popularized the concept in his best-selling book "Outliers: The Story of Success."

Drake debuted "My Man Freestyle" on Sunday through his own Instagram account, wishing his son a happy birthday. Adonis was born to Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux on Oct. 11, 2017.

The father and son have been collaborating frequently in recent months.

Adonis designed the cover of his dad's eighth studio album "For All the Dogs," which debuted this week atop the Billboard 200 album charts in the United States.

"My Man Freestyle" credits Adonis as a co-writer, with writing and production from Toronto's Lil Esso, born Alessio Bevilacqua.

While it's unclear whether Adonis has other tracks in the works, he dropped a hint on "My Man Freestyle" that suggests this isn't a one-off effort.

"I was waiting for this moment to arrive," he raps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.