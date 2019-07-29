

Mesfin Fekadu , The Associated Press





NEW YORK - It's one sweet day for Lil Nas X: The breakthrough rapper's viral “Old Town Road” has broken the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey's “One Sweet Day” for most weeks at No. 1.

Lil Nas X accomplishes the feat this week as his country-trap song spends its 17th week on top of the Hot 100 chart. Carey and Boyz II Men's duet set the record in 1996, and the only song to come close to breaking it was the ubiquitous international hit “Despacito,” which tied the 16-week record in 2017.

“Old Town Road” was originally a solo song, but the song also has remix versions featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and BTS. Billboard counts the original song and its remixes as one when calculating chart position.