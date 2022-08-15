

CTVNews.ca staff





Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News.

The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.

“A trusted broadcaster and distinguished voice in Canadian news, Lisa has been on the front line of the world’s biggest headlines,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.

“With an unfailing commitment to delivering the stories that matter most to Canadians as part of Canada’s leading news team, Lisa has deftly guided viewers through both turbulent times and celebration, and we wish her nothing but the best as she begins a new chapter.”

LaFlamme began her career in 1989 in Kitchener, Ontario.

She has been anchoring Canada’s #1 Newscast - CTV National News - since 2011, and in that time the team has won multiple awards for its journalism.

Prior to assuming the Anchor chair she travelled the world as National Affairs Correspondent covering everything from wars to natural disasters.

CP24 is a division of Bell Media.