Live Nation is staying quiet after two performers associated with Kendrick Lamar say their dates at its Drake-affiliated History venue in Toronto were cancelled at the last minute.

A representative for the global promoter and concert venue owner ignored numerous requests by The Canadian Press to clarify why fans of Schoolboy Q and Sir were left in the lurch only hours before each of their Canadian shows were set to take place on July 19 and 30.

Both artists are signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the Los Angeles record label that fostered Lamar's career, which has led fans to speculate the cancelled shows were collateral damage in the ongoing musical feud between Drake and the "Not Like Us" hitmaker.

Live Nation didn't respond to questions about the reason for the cancellations nor whether fans would be refunded for associated costs for hotels or transportation.

History opened nearly three years ago and was touted as a collaboration between Live Nation and the hometown rapper on a state-of-the-art facility that could hold more than 2,500 people.

Since then, it's become a prime venue for all musical genres, but particularly for rising hip-hop and R&B artists.

R&B singer Sir, born Sir Darryl Farris, apologized to his Toronto fans through a social post Tuesday after his concert was cancelled at History. He said the show was sold out and he was unsure why the venue cancelled the event, adding in another post that he still got paid.