

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels is apologizing to his "fellow Canadians" for recruiting comedian John Mulaney for his show later this month, forcing him to cancel a Toronto appearance for a third time.

"SNL" has revealed that Mulaney will guest host on Feb. 29, which means he can no longer perform his previously scheduled two standup shows as part of the JFL42 comedy festival in Toronto on Feb. 28.

Those shows have been rescheduled to April 10.

This is the third time Mulaney, who used to write for "SNL," has had to postpone his JFL42 appearance since September.

In a Twitter post, the American Emmy Award winner said he's "terribly sorry to move the show again."

He also posted a comical letter from Michaels, in which the Toronto-raised producer says Mulaney is "simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that."

"I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now," Michaels said in the letter, which is addressed to "My Fellow Canadians" and ends with "My apologies."

Mulaney first had to postpone a performance at JFL42 set for Sept. 22.

He rescheduled that show to Jan. 18 but a snow storm hit the city, preventing him from flying in.

That's when he rescheduled to Feb. 28, which has now been put over to April 10.

"I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto," Mulaney said on Twitter. "Also I'm afraid of Lorne so I do what he says."