

The Associated Press





VALLETTA, Malta - Malta says it will seek to retrieve a shark tooth that was presented to Britain's Prince George by veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough.

Attenborough found the fossil during a holiday on the Mediterranean island in the 1960's.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera said he will “get the ball rolling” to bring back the tooth to be exhibited in a Maltese museum.

He tells the Times of Malta that there are some artifacts that are important to natural heritage which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved.

The fossil, believed to be around three-million years old, belonged to an extinct species of a giant shark that could grow up to 16 metres (about 50 feet), three times the size of modern great white sharks.

The 94-year-old Attenborough presented the fossil to Prince George during a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace.

Photos released by the palace over the weekend showed the seven-year-old prince looking intrigued as he looked at the tooth.

Malta is a former British colony that obtained independence in 1964.

Kensington Palace has declined to comment.