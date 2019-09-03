

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Previous Scotiabank Giller Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Andre Alexis are on this year's long list for the $100,000 Canadian honour.

Esi Edugyan, who won her second Giller Prize last year, announced the authors in line to succeed her at an event in St. John's, N.L., on Tuesday.

Atwood is competing with "The Testaments," which will be published by McClelland & Stewart on Sept. 10.

The much-hyped title has also been shortlisted for the international Man Booker Prize.

Alongside Atwood, familiar names on the Giller long list include Alexis, a Trinidad native who grew up in Ottawa, for "Days by Moonlight," published by Coach House Books.

Alexis was the 2015 winner for "Fifteen Dogs" while Atwood won the prize in 1996 for "Alias Grace."