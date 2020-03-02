

TORONTO - Mark Bourrie has been named the final winner of the RBC Taylor Prize for literary non-fiction.

The Ottawa journalist and historian was awarded the honour, which comes with a $30,000 cheque, at a Toronto luncheon Monday for "Bush Runner."

Published by Biblioasis, the biography follows the swashbuckling escapes of fur trader Pierre-Esprit Radisson, who helped found the Hudson's Bay Company.

In their citation, jurors praised Bourrie for his picaresque portrayal of "the humane con artist of heroic stamina and fluid loyalties."

Bourrie beat out four other authors to win this year's RBC Taylor Prize, which is shutting down after two decades of celebrating Canadian non-fiction writing.

Each finalist receives $5,000, with Bourrie taking home an additional $25,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020