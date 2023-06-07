

The Canadian Press





Marlon Wayans, Leslie Jones and Jonathan Van Ness are among the performers headed to this year’s Just For Laughs Toronto comedy festival.

Wayans, an actor, comedian and film director who most recently starred in Nike drama "Air," will perform at Meridian Hall on Sept. 30.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones will also bring her comedy to Meridian Hall on Sept. 23.

“Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness” will feature the “Queer Eye” star, podcaster and author at the same venue on Sept. 22.

Other performers taking part in the festival include standup comedians Andrew Schulz, Ronny Chieng, Sam Morril and Michelle Wolf.

Just for Laughs events taking place across Toronto from Sept. 21 to 30 will also include a "Napoleon Dynamite Live!” performance at the Elgin Theatre on Sept. 27 – a nostalgic throwback to the indie movie released nearly 20 years ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.