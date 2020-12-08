Massey Hall joins music venue complex under deal with Allied Properties
The exterior of Massey Hall as seen at the Massey Hall revitalization Phase 1 Celebration in Toronto, Monday, February 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 2:40PM EST
Massey Hall's multi-year facelift is becoming the anchor of a major Toronto music complex, under a new agreement with a local developer.
Allied Properties says it has struck an agreement that makes the historic concert space the focal point for Allied Music Centre, a seven-storey tower adjacent to the venue at Shuter and Victoria streets.
The urban office developer outlined a number of new spaces that will be housed in the building, including an unnamed "intimate" venue designed for smaller live events of up to 100 seated audience members.
There's also a studio that can double as a classroom for musicians, as well as a new lounge to host events.
Representatives for the project were unable to immediately confirm the value of the transaction.
Massey Hall, which opened in 1894 as a choral music venue, is considered a jewel of Toronto's music history. It's hosted the likes of Glenn Gould, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young, who famously recorded his "Live at Massey Hall 1971" album in the space.