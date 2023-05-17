

The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES - Canadian trivia phenom Mattea Roach has made it to the semifinals of “Jeopardy Masters,” a spinoff of the TV game show that made them famous.

The Toronto-based writer and podcaster came in third in their game on tonight'sshow but still managed to land a spot in the next round, which begins Monday.

The tournament pit six recent super-champions against each other, including Roach, James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider.

A different combination of competitors plays two “high-stakes games” in each hour-long episode.

Roach entered tonight's episode ranked third of the six, with Holzhauer in the lead.

The final episode of the tournament airs next Wednesday on CTV2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.