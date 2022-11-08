Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows Mattea Roach, a Canadian contestant on the game show "Jeopardy!" THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tyler Golden-Sony Pictures Television via AP
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 8, 2022 9:30PM EST
TORONTO - Canada's quiz show queen has held onto her crown.
Mattea Roach beat out fellow “Jeopardy” super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
She won with$17,600, compared to Schneider's $904 and Amodio's $3,600,though there was no money on the table during this game - just bragging rights.
Roach, who hails from Halifax and now calls Toronto home, became the “Jeopardy” contestant with the fifth-longest winning streak in the show's history earlier this year.
Schneider has the second-longest streak, while Amodio has the third.
The three will join the tournament of champions semifinal round in a series of games that start Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022